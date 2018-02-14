Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Two points in Tuesday's win
Debois scored a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.
He also chipped in three shots and a blocked shot. Dubois has now found the back of the net in three straight games, and the rookie seems to have put his January slump firmly behind him. He hasn't been a huge fantasy factor with 13 goals and 27 points in 56 games, but Dubois' spot at the top of the depth chart both at even strength and on the power play should allow him to remain productive.
