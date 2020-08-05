Dubois will not face discipline from the league for his hit on Jake Muzzin, Sportsnet's Chris Johnston reports.

Through the first two games of the playoffs, Dubois has failed to secure any points while putting just four shots on net. The 21-year-old center did manage four hits and four blocks in those two contests but has otherwise been a non-factor for the Blue Jackets. If the club is going to get past the Maple Leafs, it will need Dubois to start producing in the offensive zone.