Andreyanov agreed to terms on a five-year contract with CSKA Moscow (KHL) on Thursday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

According to Scheig, Andreyanov's deal includes a release clause after four seasons. That means the 18-year-old backstop could make the jump to North America around the 2029-30 campaign, which for goalies is right about when he would truly begin his development as an NHL netminder. In terms of fantasy, Andreyanov really only has value in terms of dynasty formats where managers can make a long-term investment.