Andreyanov has gone 2-9-0 with a 3.51 GAA and an .893 save percentage over 11 games for HC Sochi in the KHL this season.

Andreyanov is in the second season of a five-year KHL contract, which has a release clause after four years. The goalie signed with CSKA Moscow, but he has since been loaned to HC Sochi, where he is playing for the worst team in the league. That will have a significant negative effect on his numbers this season, but the steady playing time should nonetheless help his development. Barring a change in his contract status, Andreyanov won't be coming to North America until 2029-30 at the earliest.