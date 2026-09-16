Bezeau (undisclosed) is listed as injured on the Blue Jackets' training camp roster that was released Wednesday.

The nature of Bezeau's injury isn't yet clear, and whether the issue will impact his availability to begin the regular season remains to be seen. The 24-year-old signed a one-year, two-way contract with Columbus in July after making 24 regular-season appearances with AHL Cleveland last year. Regardless of when he's cleared to return to game action, it seems likely that he'll head back to Cleveland once he's healthy.