Blue Jackets' Riley Nash: Back on bench
Nash returned to the bench late in the first period of Saturday's Game 2 in Boston after going to the locker room earlier, Brian Hedger of the Columbus Dispatch reports.
Nash has gotten the necessary repairs after getting mashed by Zdeno Chara earlier in the opening frame.
