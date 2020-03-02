Play

Nash notched a goal and an assist in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Canucks.

Nash went the past seven games without a point and hasn't lit the lamp in 18 contests, but he broke through on both accounts. He notched a primary assist on Kevin Stenlund's first-period goal, and the 30-year-old lit the lamp in the third frame. The Blue Jackets ended up scoring four unanswered in the period to notch their 32nd win of the season.

