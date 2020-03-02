Blue Jackets' Riley Nash: Breaks point drought
Nash notched a goal and an assist in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Canucks.
Nash went the past seven games without a point and hasn't lit the lamp in 18 contests, but he broke through on both accounts. He notched a primary assist on Kevin Stenlund's first-period goal, and the 30-year-old lit the lamp in the third frame. The Blue Jackets ended up scoring four unanswered in the period to notch their 32nd win of the season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.