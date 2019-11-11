Blue Jackets' Riley Nash: Bumped to press box
Nash was a healthy scratch for Saturday's game against the Avalanche.
The fourth-line grinder had gone six games without a point before finding himself in the press box this weekend in favor of Kole Sherwood. Nash has one goal and five points in 16 games on the season, and even once he works his way back into the lineup, he's unlikely to offer much fantasy value.
