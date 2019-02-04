Blue Jackets' Riley Nash: Can't find back of net
Nash has gone 26 games without scoring a goal, posting only two assists and a minus-8 rating over that stretch.
It's been a disastrous first campaign in Columbus for Nash. After racking up career highs with 15 goals, 41 points and a plus-16 rating last season for the Bruins, he's started off his Jackets tenure with only one goal, six points and a minus-7 rating through 50 games, putting the 29-year-old on pace for the worst season of his NHL career. His 2.1 percent shooting indicates he's had plenty of bad puck luck, but his role on the third line also limits his scoring opportunities and fantasy value even if Nash's fortunes do begin to turn.
