Nash had two even-strength assists in 17:39 of ice time in Tuesday's 7-4 win against Boston.

The two assist will hope to instill confidence in Nash, who has just three points in his last 10 games. The 29-year-old has a career-low 1.5 shooting percentage this campaign, so some progression could be expected. With just 10 points in 66 games, Nash isn't someone to be relied upon going forward.