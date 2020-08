Nash registered a goal and an assist with one shot and three hits Saturday in a 3-2 loss to Tampa Bay in Game 3.

The points were Nash's first of the postseason after he had been blanked in each of his first seven games. He got the Blue Jackets on the board less than two minutes into the second period with a snap shot from the left dot, then assisted on Eric Robinson's third-period goal. Nash has generated just 10 shots on goal in eight postseason games.