Blue Jackets' Riley Nash: Finally lights lamp
Nash recorded a goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Wild.
Nash ended a 13-game point drought with a first-period assist, then added his first goal of the season in the middle frame. He still has only four points in 24 games, so we'll need to see a lot more efforts like this from Nash before he becomes a recommended fantasy entity.
