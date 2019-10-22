Blue Jackets' Riley Nash: Fires home first goal
Nash scored a short-handed goal in Monday's overtime win over the Maple Leafs.
He opened the scoring on the night with a strong effort, stripping Mitch Marner of the puck in Toronto's end and passing it to Nick Foligno in the slot before banging home the return feed. Nash has a rough first season with Columbus but is off to a much better start this time around, scoring a goal and four points through the first nine games of 2019-20.
