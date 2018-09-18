Blue Jackets' Riley Nash: Fit to play Tuesday

Nash (hip) is projected to play in Tuesday night's preseason home contest versus the Blackhawks, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Nash sustained a hip injury that hampered his play last spring, but he's shaping up to center the third line with Eric Robinson and Zac Dalpe on Tuesday. A reliable two-way center, Nash should be situated in a key penalty-killing role for the Blue Jackets, a team that ranked 26th shorthanded (76.2 percent) last season. He will also be looking to build off a career-high 41 points (15 goals, 26 assists) that he provided the Bruins last year.