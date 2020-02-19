Blue Jackets' Riley Nash: Goal drought at 14 games
Nash has just one assist in his last 14 games.
The veteran center isn't relied upon as an offensive force for Columbus, but the team would still like to see a little more production from the fourth-liner. On the season, Nash has four goals and 12 points through 56 games with 56 shots on goal, 60 hits and a plus-5 rating.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.