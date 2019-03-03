Blue Jackets' Riley Nash: Healthy scratch Sunday
Nash (undisclosed) will not play in Sunday's matchup against the Jets, Jeff Svoboda of Jackets Insider reports.
Nash has been fairly quiet this season. The Alberta native has only logged four points in his last 25 games and eight points in 63 games this season.
