Nash (undisclosed) had to go to the locker room early in the first period of Saturday's Game 2 against Boston after taking a big hit, Brian Hedger of the Columbus Dispatch reports.

Nash took a massive open-ice hit from Zdeno Chara in the opening minute, as Chara got retribution for the big hit Nash leveled David Krejci with in Game 1. It's safe to say the Bruins aren't going to hold back against their former teammate, who now plies his trade in a bottom-six role for Columbus.