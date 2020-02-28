Play

Nash (undisclosed) will be in the lineup against Minnesota on Friday, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.

Nash will suit up after just one game on the shelf. Prior to getting hurt, the center was bogged down in a six-game pointless streak and hasn't scored a goal in his last 17 appearances. The Alberta native is set to take on a fourth-line role following the return of Alexander Wennberg (upper body).

