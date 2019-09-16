Nash (shoulder) will play in Tuesday's preseason matchup with Buffalo, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Nash missed the final three games of the 2018-19 campaign due to his shoulder problem, but will be ready to go when the Jackets kick off the preseason Tuesday. Heading into the upcoming year, the center figures to be locked into a bottom-six role and likely won't get back to being a 40-plus point producer, as he was in his final season with Boston. At best, fantasy owners should expect the Alberta native to reach the 20-25 point range.