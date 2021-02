Nash scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Hurricanes.

Nash tallied in the first period to give the Blue Jackets a 2-1 lead in what became a back-and-forth game. The 31-year-old Nash has struggled to produce in 12 contests, with just two points, 14 shots and nine hits so far. The lack of points makes it safe for fantasy managers to leave Nash on the waiver wire.