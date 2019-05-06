Blue Jackets' Riley Nash: Out for Game 6
Nash (undisclosed) will not suit up for Monday's Game 6 tilt against the Bruins, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.
Nash had two assists in the first three games of this series but has now missed three straight contests. It's unclear what type of injury the 6-foot-1 forward is dealing with or if he'll be ready for a possible Game 7 on Wednesday.
