Blue Jackets' Riley Nash: Out Thursday
Nash won't play Thursday against Florida due to an illness, Alison Lukan of The Athletic reports.
With Nash unavailable, Lukas Sedlak will likely enter the lineup and take on a bottom-six role against the Panthers. Nash will be reevaluated ahead of Saturday's matchup with the Hurricanes.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Riley Nash: Thursday status in doubt•
-
Blue Jackets' Riley Nash: Struggling with new team•
-
Blue Jackets' Riley Nash: Fit to play Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Riley Nash: Pens three-year deal with Columbus•
-
Bruins' Riley Nash: Facing potential surgery•
-
Bruins' Riley Nash: Helps out on dagger in Game 7•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...