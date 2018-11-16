Blue Jackets' Riley Nash: Participating in practice
Nash (illness) returned to practice Friday, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.
Nash wasn't available for Thursday's game against the Panthers due to an illness, but his return to practice indicates he'll almost certainly rejoin the lineup for Saturday's matchup with Carolina. The 29-year-old pivot has notched two helpers in 18 appearances this campaign.
