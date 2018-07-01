Blue Jackets' Riley Nash: Pens three-year deal with Columbus

Nash (hip) signed a three-year contract worth $2.75 AAV with the Blue Jackets on Sunday, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

After hovering around the 20-point mark for four seasons, Nash broke out with career highs in goals (15), assists (26) and points (41). Nash fired 113 shots on goal to finish with a 13.3 percent shooting rate. The 29-year-old should slot in as a third-line center.