Blue Jackets' Riley Nash: Pockets helper
Nash recorded an assist and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Ducks.
Nash assisted on an Eric Robinson goal in the first period. The fourth-line center has 10 points through 39 games this season, a much better pace than his 12-point effort from 78 contests last year. Still, Nash hasn't produced enough offense to warrant much fantasy attention.
