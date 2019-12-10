Nash scored his second goal of the season in Monday's win over the Capitals.

Picking up the puck in the corner on the forecheck, Nash flipped it towards the front of the net, only for his "shot" to somehow find twine after deflecting off Braden Holtby. The veteran center hadn't scored a point in almost a month, seeing four healthy scratches in addition to seven games with a goose egg on the scoresheet. Nash remains far from the fantasy radar with seven points in 25 games on the year.