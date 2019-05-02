Blue Jackets' Riley Nash: Ruled out for Game 4
Nash (undisclosed) will not play in Thursday's Game 4 matchup with the Bruins.
It's unknown what exactly is ailing Nash, but it could be an issue from any of the number of big hits he's taken this series. The Alberta native was sent to the locker room early in Game 2 with an unknown injury, but his issue Thursday could be anything. More information should become more clear ahead of Game 5 on Saturday.
