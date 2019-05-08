Nash (undisclosed) wasn't able to return to the lineup before Columbus was bounced from the playoffs.

Nash missed the final three games of a second-round series versus Boston after recording three points in the previous seven postseason contests. It was no doubt a disappointing year for the 29-year-old, as he saw his ice time drop to just 10:50 per game (compared to 15:25 in 2017-18) and with it, his production (12 points). The Blue Jackets signed the center coming off a career-high 41 points with Boston and have yet to see that player show up for them. Unless he can earn back some of those minutes, Nash figures to be a mid-range fantasy option at best heading into 2019-20.