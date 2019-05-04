Nash (undisclosed) isn't expected to be available for Saturday's Game 5 against the Bruins, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Nash wasn't on the ice for Saturday's morning skate, so it's essentially a foregone conclusion that he'll miss a second consecutive contest due to the undisclosed injury he suffered at some point during the first three games of the series. The 29-year-old forward will hope to heal up in time for Monday's Game 6 in Columbus.