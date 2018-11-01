Blue Jackets' Riley Nash: Struggling with new team

Nash has two points, but assists, and only 10 shots on goal through 11 games.

After scoring 15 goals and adding 26 assists with the Bruins last season, Nash signed a deal with the Jackets in the offseason. Clearly, he's off to a slow start, and he's now skating with Columbus' fourth line. So far, this doesn't look like the move that will take Nash's career to the next level.