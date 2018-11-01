Blue Jackets' Riley Nash: Struggling with new team
Nash has two points, but assists, and only 10 shots on goal through 11 games.
After scoring 15 goals and adding 26 assists with the Bruins last season, Nash signed a deal with the Jackets in the offseason. Clearly, he's off to a slow start, and he's now skating with Columbus' fourth line. So far, this doesn't look like the move that will take Nash's career to the next level.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Riley Nash: Fit to play Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Riley Nash: Pens three-year deal with Columbus•
-
Bruins' Riley Nash: Facing potential surgery•
-
Bruins' Riley Nash: Helps out on dagger in Game 7•
-
Bruins' Riley Nash: Set to fill in for Bergeron•
-
Bruins' Riley Nash: Back in action Monday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.