Nash extended his pointless streak to 14 games in Monday's win over the Senators.

It wasn't for lack of trying -- Nash fired a season-high four shots on net, but couldn't get in on the action in a 6-3 victory. His spot on the Jackets' fourth line isn't giving him the same opportunities he had in Boston, and Nash has only one goal and four points through 38 games, by far the worst offensive performance of his career. While some bad puck luck (2.9 percent shooting) is partially to blame, it would likely take a couple of injuries ahead of him on the depth chart for Nash to become any kind of fantasy asset in the second half, even in deeper formats.