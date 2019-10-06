Blue Jackets' Riley Nash: Two helpers in loss
Nash recorded two assists while adding three hits, two blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-1 rating in Saturday's 7-2 loss to the Penguins.
The fourth-line center has a fairly impressive night considering the final score -- in fact, he was the only Jacket to finish with a positive plus-minus. Nash had a disappointing first season in Columbus, scoring only three goals and 12 points in 78 games, but he's gotten his second campaign with the club off to a strong start.
