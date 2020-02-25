Blue Jackets' Riley Nash: Won't play Tuesday
Nash (undisclosed) will not suit up for Tuesday's clash with Minnesota, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.
Nash left the ice against the Senators on Monday after logging just 5:49 of ice time. The center remains stuck in a six-game pointless streak and hasn't found the back of the net in his previous 17 outings dating back to Jan. 14 versus Boston. With Nach on the shelf, fans will get their first look at the newly-acquired Devin Shore.
