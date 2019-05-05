Blue Jackets' Ryan Dzingel: Finally taps the keg
Dzingel scored his first goal of the postseason in Saturday's 4-3 loss to Boston, which now leads the series 3-2.
Dzingel had a fantastic season, but drew the ire of coach John Tortorella earlier in the series. He even found himself scratched. Dzingel has struggled in playoff matchups in the past, too -- he has just four points in 23 career games. Don't look here for fantasy help right now.
