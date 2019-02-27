Blue Jackets' Ryan Dzingel: Finds scoresheet in Jackets debut

Dzingel picked up an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Penguins.

Skating primarily on the second line with Pierre-Luc Dubois and Oliver Bjorkstrand in his Blue Jackets debut, Dzingel wasted little time in proving his worth to his new club. The 26-year-old was putting together a career year prior to being traded, and while he might not see as much power-play time in Columbus that he was getting in Ottawa, the improved talent around him should ensure Dzingel stays productive down the stretch.