Blue Jackets' Ryan Dzingel: Finds scoresheet in Jackets debut
Dzingel picked up an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Penguins.
Skating primarily on the second line with Pierre-Luc Dubois and Oliver Bjorkstrand in his Blue Jackets debut, Dzingel wasted little time in proving his worth to his new club. The 26-year-old was putting together a career year prior to being traded, and while he might not see as much power-play time in Columbus that he was getting in Ottawa, the improved talent around him should ensure Dzingel stays productive down the stretch.
