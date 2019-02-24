Blue Jackets' Ryan Dzingel: Follows Matt Duchene to Columbus

The Blue Jackets acquired Dzingel and a seventh-round draft pick in 2019 from Ottawa in exchange for Anthony Duclair, a 2020 second-round pick, and a 2021 second-round pick.

Dzingel will join Matt Duchene in Columbus, as the Senators, for the second time in as many days, completed a transaction with the Blue Jackets. The 26-year-old Dzingel should slot into a top-six role with his new team, potentially playing as soon as Sunday against Calgary. If Dzingel needs more time, Columbus' next game after that comes Tuesday in Washington. The winger is an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season and has 44 points -- a career high -- in 57 games in 2018-19.