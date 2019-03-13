Blue Jackets' Ryan Dzingel: Makes impact against Bruins

Dzingel scored a goal and added two assists in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Bruins.

The tally was his first in a Columbus uniform, and Dzingel now has six points in nine games for his new club. The 27-year-old has also reached 50 points on the season (23 goals, 27 assists) for the first time in his career, but the Jackets are hoping he's got more big nights left in the tank as they try to earn a playoff spot down the stretch.