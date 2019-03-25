Blue Jackets' Ryan Dzingel: Pots tally in lopsided win

Dzingel scored his 24th goal of the season in Sunday's 5-0 win over the Canucks.

With the tally, Dzingel has a new career high in goals. His scoring rate has decreased since being traded to Columbus, with eight points in 14 games compared to the 44 he had in 57 contests with Ottawa, giving him 52 points in 71 contests overall.

