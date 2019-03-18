Blue Jackets' Ryan Dzingel: Status for Tuesday uncertain
Dzingel (undisclosed) did not attend Monday's practice and could miss Tuesday's game in Calgary, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.
When asked to comment on Dzingel's absence from practice, head coach John Tortorella was coy with his response, telling reporters "I'm not sure. He's just a little dinged up. We gave him a day off." Columbus' bench boss stopped short of confirming Dzingel's status ahead of Tuesday's game against the Flames, but the winger should be considered questionable at best until more details are made available. Look for another update to surface Tuesday prior to puck drop.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Ryan Dzingel: Makes impact against Bruins•
-
Blue Jackets' Ryan Dzingel: Finds scoresheet in Jackets debut•
-
Blue Jackets' Ryan Dzingel: Follows Matt Duchene to Columbus•
-
Senators' Ryan Dzingel: Won't risk injury•
-
Senators' Ryan Dzingel: Has 12 points in last 14 games•
-
Senators' Ryan Dzingel: Pots 20th in losing effort•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...