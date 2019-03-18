Blue Jackets' Ryan Dzingel: Status for Tuesday uncertain

Dzingel (undisclosed) did not attend Monday's practice and could miss Tuesday's game in Calgary, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.

When asked to comment on Dzingel's absence from practice, head coach John Tortorella was coy with his response, telling reporters "I'm not sure. He's just a little dinged up. We gave him a day off." Columbus' bench boss stopped short of confirming Dzingel's status ahead of Tuesday's game against the Flames, but the winger should be considered questionable at best until more details are made available. Look for another update to surface Tuesday prior to puck drop.