Blue Jackets' Ryan Dzingel: Suiting up Tuesday
Dzingel (undisclosed) will play in Calgary on Tuesday, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.
The prized deadline acquisition has just one goal and six points since joining Columbus in late February. Dzingel will assume his usual top-six spot alongside Matt Duchene.
