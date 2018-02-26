Kujawinski joined Columbus in a trade that saw Jordan Maletta sent to Arizona on Monday.

Kujawinski was a third-round pick in 2013 and has spent the last three seasons of his career playing in the minors for New Jersey and Arizona's minor-league affiliates. Much like the player he was traded for, Kujawinski is a big-bodied forward who isn't much of a scoring threat, recording 13 goals and 37 points in 115 professional contests. After being acquired, Kujawinski was subsequently assigned to AHL Cleveland, where he's likely to remain at least for the remainder of the campaign.