MacInnis was traded to the Blue Jackets on Wednesday in exchange for Jacob Graves and a conditional 2019 sixth round pick.

MacInnis was selected 43rd overall by the Coyotes in the 2014 draft and has appeared in 129 AHL games with both the Tucson Roadrunners and Springfield Falcons. He's recorded 14 career goals and 17 assists in that time. He also played for the Kitchener Rangers of the Ontario Hockey League early in his career.