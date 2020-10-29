MacInnis signed a one-year, two-way contract extension with the Blue Jackets on Thursday.

MacInnis spent most of the 2019-20 campaign in the minors, picking up seven goals and 30 points in 45 games, but he also made 10 appearances with the big club, notching a single helper over that span. The 2014 second-round pick will likely have a similar role in 2020-21, so he won't be a viable fantasy option.