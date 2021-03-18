site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Blue Jackets' Ryan MacInnis: Joins active roster
MacInnis was added to Columbus' active roster Thursday.
MacInnis is expected to center the Blue Jackets' fourth line Thursday against Carolina. He's picked up one assist through 10 games this campaign.
