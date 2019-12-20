The Blue Jackets recalled MacInnis from AHL Cleveland on Friday.

MacInnis should provide some depth up front for the Blue Jackets, who are shorthanded in the wake of injuries to Sonny Milano (upper body), Cam Atkinson (lower body), Josh Anderson (shoulder) and Emil Bemstrom (upper body) all within the last couple of weeks. MacInnis hasn't been lighting up the AHL ranks this season by any means, but his 15 points over 28 games are a massive improvement over the 24 in 71 he posted last season. He could make his NHL debut as soon as Saturday versus the Devils.