Blue Jackets' Ryan MacInnis: Promoted to top club
The Blue Jackets recalled MacInnis from AHL Cleveland on Friday.
MacInnis should provide some depth up front for the Blue Jackets, who are shorthanded in the wake of injuries to Sonny Milano (upper body), Cam Atkinson (lower body), Josh Anderson (shoulder) and Emil Bemstrom (upper body) all within the last couple of weeks. MacInnis hasn't been lighting up the AHL ranks this season by any means, but his 15 points over 28 games are a massive improvement over the 24 in 71 he posted last season. He could make his NHL debut as soon as Saturday versus the Devils.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.