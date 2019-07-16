MacInnis signed his qualifying offer from Columbus on Tuesday. The deal is a one-year, two-way contract worth $874,125.

MacInnis set career highs in assists (20) and points (24) with AHL Cleveland last season. Selected by the Coyotes with the 43rd overall pick in the 2014 NHL Draft, the 23-year-old was acquired by the Jackets in July of 2018 in a swap for minor-league players. The center figures to spent the majority of the 2019-20 campaign in the minors.