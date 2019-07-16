Blue Jackets' Ryan MacInnis: Puts pen to paper
MacInnis signed his qualifying offer from Columbus on Tuesday. The deal is a one-year, two-way contract worth $874,125.
MacInnis set career highs in assists (20) and points (24) with AHL Cleveland last season. Selected by the Coyotes with the 43rd overall pick in the 2014 NHL Draft, the 23-year-old was acquired by the Jackets in July of 2018 in a swap for minor-league players. The center figures to spent the majority of the 2019-20 campaign in the minors.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...