MacInnis was dropped to the taxi squad Monday.
MacInnis averaged just 10:01 of ice time in the team's last six contests in which he registered four shots, 11 hits and one block. The center reassignment is likely just temporary and he figures to be back on the active roster ahead of Tuesday's tilt with Tampa Bay, though Zac Dalpe could also be an option for a fourth-line role.
