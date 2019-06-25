Blue Jackets' Ryan MacInnis: Receives qualifying offer
The Blue Jackets have extended MacInnis a qualifying offer, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
MacInnis spent the entirety of the 2018-19 campaign with AHL Cleveland, notching four goals and 24 points in 71 regular-season appearances before adding three points in eight playoff games. The 2014 second-round pick is still only 23 years old, but he's running out of time to prove that he's capable of earning a regular role on an NHL roster. All signs point to MacInnis once again spending the majority of the upcoming season in the minors.
