Blue Jackets' Ryan MacInnis: Returning to minors
MacInnis was reassigned to AHL Cleveland on Saturday.
MacInnis played two out of three games during his most recent stint with the big club. The 23-year-old will head back to Cleveland to get some regular playing time, but should be near the top of the call-up list when the Blue Jackets need forward depth.
