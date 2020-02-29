Blue Jackets' Ryan MacInnis: Rises to NHL
The Blue Jackets recalled MacInnis from AHL Cleveland on Saturday.
MacInnis is having an impressive minor-league season, as he's accrued 30 points through 45 games. He's played a handful of games at the top level, and he'll have a chance to slot in for the Blue Jackets on Sunday against the Canucks.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Ryan MacInnis: Returning to minors•
-
Blue Jackets' Ryan MacInnis: Summoned to big club•
-
Blue Jackets' Ryan MacInnis: Sent to bus league•
-
Blue Jackets' Ryan MacInnis: Collects first NHL point•
-
Blue Jackets' Ryan MacInnis: Back with big club•
-
Blue Jackets' Ryan MacInnis: Sent to AHL•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.